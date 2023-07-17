Menu
Election 2023: Polling shows close election

Andy Fyers
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
* Polling data in this story is up to date as of July 17 and includes the latest TVNZ poll which ran from July 8 to July 12.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Kantar Public/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Tapayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Following t...
NZ sharemarket starts week with a dip on interest rate concerns
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts week with a dip on interest rate concerns

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,938.92, down 74.51 points or 0.62%.

Graham Skellern 17 Jul 2023
Policy Free Exclusive

Te Pāti Māori: The Greens will never out Māori us

John Tamihere said the Green party must speak up and support indigenous solutions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Jul 2023
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 17 Jul 2023
Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'
Politics

Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'

PM Chris Hipkins spoke at the China Business Summit on Monday morning.

Riley Kennedy 17 Jul 2023
Why business should be positive about a left coalition
Opinion

Rob Campbell: Why business should be positive about a left coalition

For business, a government that is trying to roll back change invites instability.

Rob Campbell 15 Jul 2023
Giving a fig about Labour's tax policy options
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Giving a fig about Labour's tax policy options

Chris Hipkins' surprise decision not to campaign on a tax cut.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jul 2023