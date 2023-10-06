Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Election 2023: Polls fall into line, NZ First above 5%

Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
*Polling data is up to date as of Oct 6 and includes the latest Taxpayers' Union/Curia poll, which ran from Oct 1 to Oct 4.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe...
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

It beggars belief this weekend still features pool matches a month into the tournament.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:28pm
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

More Politics

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023
Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...
Policy

Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of goings-on in the public service.

Jem Traylen 04 Oct 2023
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'
Infrastructure

Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 04 Oct 2023