Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Exemption for Mfat on budget cuts 'isn't acceptable' – Taxpayers' Union

Exemption for Mfat on budget cuts 'isn't acceptable' – Taxpayers' Union
Christopher Luxon (left, with Winston Peters and Judith Collins) says he's 'very comfortable' with savings the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has delivered. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 28 May 2024
The Taxpayers’ Union says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade should not be exempt from a government-wide cost-cutting drive until it fixes issues around how costs were managed on a $33 million cloud-computing project initially budgeted at $13.84m.But Christopher Luxon, the prime minister, has said he is "very comfortable" with the level of savings the ministry (Mfat) has been able to deliver, even though these have not met public service cost-saving targets of 6.5% of baseline expenditure.'Slush fund'BusinessDesk...
Limits to city fringe growth no threat: Kiwi Property boss
Infrastructure

Limits to city fringe growth no threat: Kiwi Property boss

Council plans to limit city fringe growth no threat to Drury East, Kiwi Property says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Markets

Double or triple down: how AFT plans to win in China

AFT has added two manufacturing sites as it targets 700 million urban Chinese.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Double or triple down: how AFT plans to win in China
Primary Sector

Higher farmgate milk price could put another $1b in rural economy

Fonterra is expected to announce its opening forecast this week. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Higher farmgate milk price could put another $1b in rural economy

More Politics

Capital is the elephant not in the room
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Capital is the elephant not in the room

Doubling exports also means a cultural shift in how we view capital. 

Dileepa Fonseka 27 May 2024
Funds for Mfat cloud project allegedly misused
Politics

Funds for Mfat cloud project allegedly misused

CIO resigns amid claims money used as a "slush fund" for other IT work.

Dileepa Fonseka 27 May 2024
The 'PIF' is back, what went wrong with banking procurement, and more...
Policy Business of Government

The 'PIF' is back, what went wrong with banking procurement, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 22 May 2024
Power politics centre-stage at China summit
Economy

Power politics centre-stage at China summit

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 May 2024