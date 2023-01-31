Govt approves $1 million more for Auckland flood response

Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty says Cabinet has approved the most generous government contribution to a mayoral relief fund to date. (Image: Screenshot)

The government is putting a further $1 million into a mayoral relief fund in response to the Auckland flooding.Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty described the payment as the most significant contribution to a mayoral fund to date. The previous highest was $300,000, given to Nelson last year.It comes on top of an initial $100,000 announced by the government on Saturday.“I anticipate this will be welcome support to the numerous community-run centres across the city, as this could assist them in their support of their communities...