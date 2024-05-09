Menu
Houses for causes: 'supercharging' social housing

More and better social housing is on the way - but how much, delivered by whom, and at what cost? (Image: NZME)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Thu, 09 May 2024
A bigger role for non-government entities in social housing is on its way. Is now the time to bring social housing and social investment together? This is the first article in a series on the business of social housing.A government keen to “supercharge social housing” – as the National party promised before last year’s election – has like minds in the Treasury. National’s 2023 policy offered no details on what “supercharging social housing” looks like beyond “backing our community housi...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, May 09
The Quiz Free

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Women still passed over for senior technical roles

Women want the top tech jobs, so what's keeping them out?

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Infrastructure

CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released

Bruce Irvine painted a rosy picture compared to previous assessments.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bishop's move: more housing in Wellington
Property

The government has decided against almost all of the hearing panel's recommendations.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 May 2024
Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 08 May 2024
Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix
Politics

Deputy PM Peters demands foreign ministry fix governance and costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 May 2024
Port of Auckland lease proposal dead
Infrastructure

The port has promised higher profits over the coming decade.

Oliver Lewis 07 May 2024