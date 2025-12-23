Menu
India’s NZ FTA ‘clawback’ and why apples are a win

Christopher Luxon and Narendra Modi during their first visit at the East Asia summit. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 23 Dec 2025
New Zealand's apple deal with India could make the US envious. At the same time, India's commerce minister has revealed its free trade agreement with NZ has a provision allowing India to “clawback” trade concessions.On Monday, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told journalists in India that their free trade agreement (FTA) with NZ includes a “clawback” provision that kicks in if NZ's private sector doesn't invest billions of dollars in India.Goyal was responding to questions abo...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
More Politics

Nicola Willis on the election: ‘the jury’s out’
Politics

Nicola Willis on the election: ‘the jury’s out’

Voters are dissatisfied, but they don’t love Labour either, the Finance Minister says.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Dec 2025
India FTA with NZ announced, pledge to invest US$20b
Politics

India FTA with NZ announced, pledge to invest US$20b

Tariffs go down across 95% of NZ’s exports over time; NZ pledges investment in India.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Dec 2025
NZ strikes an FTA with India
Editor's Picks Exclusive

NZ strikes an FTA with India

Free trade negotiations have finished and the countries have struck an agreement.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Dec 2025
Fast-tracked Waihī mine expansion to begin ‘straight away’
Primary Sector

Fast-tracked Waihī mine expansion to begin ‘straight away’

OceanaGold CEO Gerard Bond says tunnelling will begin in the next six months. 

Thomas Manch 19 Dec 2025