India’s NZ FTA ‘clawback’ and why apples are a win

Christopher Luxon and Narendra Modi during their first visit at the East Asia summit. (Image: Supplied)

New Zealand's apple deal with India could make the US envious. At the same time, India's commerce minister has revealed its free trade agreement with NZ has a provision allowing India to “clawback” trade concessions.On Monday, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told journalists in India that their free trade agreement (FTA) with NZ includes a “clawback” provision that kicks in if NZ's private sector doesn't invest billions of dollars in India.Goyal was responding to questions abo...