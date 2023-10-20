Menu
Luxon and Peters have talked

It remains to be seen whether Winston Peters (above) has any lingering resentments about campaign events. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon and NZ First leader Winston Peters have spoken on the phone at least twice since the election but are a long way from anything in the way of an agreement, well-placed sources have told BusinessDesk.  It is understood that Luxon and Peters have had at least two phone calls since Saturday night’s election results came through, but no customary Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) post-election horse trading is happening yet. The relationship-building outreach is understood to have been facilitated...
