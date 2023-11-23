Menu
Luxon close to being sheriff, but who will be deputy?

Luxon close to being sheriff, but who will be deputy?
Luxon is now handling a debate over who should be deputy PM. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Christopher Luxon has finally left Auckland after a week of three-party negotiations in and around hotels, the surest sign yet that he will form a government on Thursday.At the airport on Wednesday evening, Luxon wouldn't directly answer the question of whether he had resolved the question of who the deputy prime minister would be."We will have more to say about that shortly," Luxon said.Instead, Luxon described talks as "very close" to completion and stated he was flying down to Wellington for reasons related to "l...
