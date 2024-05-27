Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Millions in the mist: Funds for foreign affairs cloud project allegedly mismanaged

Millions in the mist: Funds for foreign affairs cloud project allegedly mismanaged
Winston Peters says issues with the Foreign Affairs cloud project are being "put right". (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 27 May 2024
The chief information officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Carol Abernethy, has resigned and now sources within the IT industry and government allege money for a $33 million cloud computing project has been used as a "slush fund" for unrelated IT expenses.Foreign minister Winston Peters has previously said the ministry (Mfat) would not get an extra “cent” for the project after an inquiry by consultants PwC found that benefits had not been delivered and costs had not been tracked properly and had overr...
Rua Gold gets exploration green light
Markets

Rua Gold gets exploration green light

The company hopes to begin exploration drilling in Coromandel by the year's end.

John Anthony 5:00am
Retail

My Food Bag customer base stabilises

Jarden upgrades target price as customer demand stabilises. 

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
My Food Bag customer base stabilises
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Capital is the elephant not in the room

Doubling exports also means a cultural shift in how we view capital. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Capital is the elephant not in the room

More Politics

Capital is the elephant not in the room
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Capital is the elephant not in the room

Doubling exports also means a cultural shift in how we view capital. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The 'PIF' is back, what went wrong with banking procurement, and more...
Policy Business of Government

The 'PIF' is back, what went wrong with banking procurement, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 22 May 2024
Power politics centre-stage at China summit
Economy

Power politics centre-stage at China summit

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 May 2024
Fonterra on India: no dairy, no deal
Primary Sector

Fonterra on India: no dairy, no deal

Co-op says it "wouldn't be acceptable" to sign an India trade deal excluding dairy.

Dileepa Fonseka and Riley Kennedy 20 May 2024