Ministers Clark, Williams and Sio to stand down at 2023 election

Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
Three government ministers have announced their retirement at the next election along with three other Labour MPs.Ministers Poto Williams, Aupito William Sio and David Clark will not seek re-election in 2023, along with MPs Jamie Strange, Marja Lubeck and Paul Eagle. All will stay in parliament until the election.The announcements have come in the middle of Labour's selection process for the 2023 elections.Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the retirements would have no immediate impact on the cabinet as a reshuffle was not scheduled until...
Markets Free market close

New Zealand’s market edges up ahead of US inflation data

NZ’s market edged up alongside cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge, which jumped almost 8% today.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 1:35pm
World

Money managers see global stocks recovering

A Bloomberg survey shows there's optimism for the year ahead, but some worries about stagflation.

Bloomberg 12:45pm