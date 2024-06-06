Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade a 'sitting duck' for cyberattacks after $33m cloud IT flop

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade a 'sitting duck' for cyberattacks after $33m cloud IT flop
Foreign minister Winston Peters has promised the $33 million cloud project will get no extra money. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 06 Jun 2024
According to industry and government sources who have expressed concern about the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is more vulnerable to cyberattacks after the failed rollout of a $33 million cloud project.Several sources within the IT industry and government have told BusinessDesk many of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s (Mfat) computer systems are not being properly monitored, and a substantial number of cybersecurity personnel have been let go from Mfat in recent weeks after a PwC report critical of the m...
Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned
Policy

Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned

Callaghan says innovation hubs benefit from a mix of private and public investment.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Infrastructure

Golf course for sale as resort plans founder

Plans to turn the Pegasus golf club into a resort have stalled due to lack of funds.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Golf course for sale as resort plans founder
Primary Sector

Law bars NZ farmers from market-ready methane inhibitors

CH4 Global grows its seaweed ingredients in Bluff for export only.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Law bars NZ farmers from market-ready methane inhibitors

More Politics

Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned
Policy

Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned

Callaghan says innovation hubs benefit from a mix of private and public investment.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Back to business case for Scott Base
Infrastructure

Back to business case for Scott Base

The government won't release cash for the base without a new business case.

Oliver Lewis 05 Jun 2024
Productivity's slowdown, Lester Levy's fourth coming, and more...
Policy Business of Government

Productivity's slowdown, Lester Levy's fourth coming, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 05 Jun 2024
Business back in favour in coalition govt's list of gongs
Politics King's Birthday Honours

Business back in favour in coalition govt's list of gongs

Three high-profile corporate leaders among four new dames and knights.

Victoria Young 03 Jun 2024