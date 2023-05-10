Menu
National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

National party leader Christopher Luxon. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 10 May 2023
National leader Christopher Luxon has ruled out coming to any arrangement with Te Pāti Māori in forming a National-led government after the 2023 election.“I am making clear today that a vote for Te Pāti Māori is a vote for the Labour/Greens/Māori Party Coalition of Chaos and continued economic mismanagement,” he said.On current polling, neither Labour-Greens nor National-Act have a majority of seats if Te Pāti Māori wins an electorate seat – a strong likelihood. That meant Te Pāti Māori had been well positioned to be king...
