New tone in cybersecurity: GCSB report signals shift in addressing foreign threats

CyberCX's Dan Richardson says the Government is talking more openly about cyber threats. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 16 Jul 2024
A cybersecurity expert formerly employed by the Government Communications Security Bureau says a newly released report into activity targeting politicians marks a real “change in tone” on the issue.On Monday, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) released a report into complaints by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) that they had been targeted by Chinese state-sponsored hacking groups.The report was published in June but released to the public on Monday. It provides a timeline, outlines existing pr...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets ASX Market wrap

Aussie shares close over key level for first time ever

The ASX200 rose 0.7% to close above 8,000 for the first time ever.

AAP 8:45am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail board overhaul chugs on

Former Labour politician Maryan Street is the fourth board member to leave.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
More Politics

NZ Post squeezed for $100m dividend
Policy Exclusive

New shareholder says 'show me the money!'

Jem Traylen 15 Jul 2024
Social investment is a numbers game
Policy

Will it be one dataset to rule them all?

Jem Traylen 15 Jul 2024
The real cost of housing excuses
Infrastructure

When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Jul 2024
Who won the war on red tape?
Policy

NZ used to be a contender, now we're an also-ran.

Jem Traylen 12 Jul 2024