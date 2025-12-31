Menu
New Year 2026 Honours: Journalists, broadcaster recognised

Three journalists and one broadcaster are in the New Year 2026 Honours List. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 Dec 2025
Three of New Zealand’s top journalists and a well-known broadcaster have been recognised for their contributions to the industry in the New Year Honours for 2026.Richard Harman has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to journalism and broadcasting.He has worked for more than five decades in the industry, reporting for Television New Zealand’s (TVNZ) 1News, Eyewitness News, and Frontline.Leighton Smith has been appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to broadcasting.Smith...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Nicola Willis on the election: ‘the jury’s out’
Voters are dissatisfied, but they don’t love Labour either, the Finance Minister says.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Dec 2025
India’s NZ FTA ‘clawback’ and why apples are a win
NZ could see tariff concessions rolled back if it doesn't invest US$20b into India.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 Dec 2025
India FTA with NZ announced, pledge to invest US$20b
Tariffs go down across 95% of NZ’s exports over time; NZ pledges investment in India.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Dec 2025
NZ strikes an FTA with India
Free trade negotiations have finished and the countries have struck an agreement.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Dec 2025