New Year 2026 Honours: Journalists, broadcaster recognised

Three journalists and one broadcaster are in the New Year 2026 Honours List. (Image: DepositPhotos)

Three of New Zealand’s top journalists and a well-known broadcaster have been recognised for their contributions to the industry in the New Year Honours for 2026.Richard Harman has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to journalism and broadcasting.He has worked for more than five decades in the industry, reporting for Television New Zealand’s (TVNZ) 1News, Eyewitness News, and Frontline.Leighton Smith has been appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to broadcasting.Smith...