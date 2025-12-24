Menu
Nicola Willis on the election: ‘the jury’s out’
It will take several years of wage growth outstripping inflation for New Zealanders to feel the cost of living challenge has been met, says Nicola Willis. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Finance Minister Nicola Willis goes into the summer break knowing that “the jury is out” on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s coalition Government, less than a year out from the 2026 election.Confronted by most available polling putting Labour ahead of National and within reach of 40% support in some polls, Willis is candid: “I look at the polls and just see New Zealanders saying: ‘well, the jury’s out’.“I don’t see any love for Chris Hipkins’ opposition policies. There aren’t r...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
India’s NZ FTA ‘clawback’ and why apples are a win
India’s NZ FTA ‘clawback’ and why apples are a win

NZ could see tariff concessions rolled back if it doesn't invest US$20b into India.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 Dec 2025
India FTA with NZ announced, pledge to invest US$20b
India FTA with NZ announced, pledge to invest US$20b

Tariffs go down across 95% of NZ’s exports over time; NZ pledges investment in India.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Dec 2025
NZ strikes an FTA with India
NZ strikes an FTA with India

Free trade negotiations have finished and the countries have struck an agreement.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Dec 2025
Fast-tracked Waihī mine expansion to begin ‘straight away’
Fast-tracked Waihī mine expansion to begin ‘straight away’

OceanaGold CEO Gerard Bond says tunnelling will begin in the next six months. 

Thomas Manch 19 Dec 2025