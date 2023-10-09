Menu
NZ First calls for a royal commission into media

Winston Peters. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
New Zealand First has called for a royal commission into “media independence” after unveiling its manifesto for the general election.The Winston Peters-led party, a potential kingmaker in the Oct 14 election, has proposed a series of changes to the NZ media, which it says faces a “losing battle for viewership and listenership” due to technological and cultural changes.NZ First's media spokesperson and candidate, Jenny Marcroft, told BusinessDesk a royal commission would be a “necessary first step in establishin...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?
Policy Analysis

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?

BusinessDesk begins a new ongoing series this week.

Jem Traylen 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023: Polls fall into line
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 06 Oct 2023
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2023
National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023