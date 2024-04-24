Menu
NZ not first in line for Aukus, US says Japan the priority

Aukus is consulting Japan on whether it wants to join pillar two. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 24 Apr 2024
As New Zealand contemplates joining a United States defence alliance, the American undersecretary for arms control and international security has laid out a case for the benefits Five Eyes members will get from it.However, the undersecretary, Bonnie Jenkins, confirmed that Japan was next in line for Aukus pillar two membership rather than NZ or Canada – the two members of Five Eyes not currently in the alliance. “Japan will be the first to be consulted [on pillar two]; we recognise Japan’s strength and the close bila...
'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket
Markets

Seven matters were referred to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal last year.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 24

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Float on: why the FMA is stressing about fund liquidity risks

The monetary tide is receding.

David Chaplin 5:00am
More Politics

Assaulting the evidence, adieu Kevin Jenkins and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The industrial policy debate never seems to go away
Economy

Industrial policy is getting a second hearing around the world, including in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2024
Superyacht season in a migration war zone begins again
Politics Migrant crisis

EU hands border control to Libya: the Med is now the world’s deadliest migrant route.

Bloomberg 21 Apr 2024
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months
Economy

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Apr 2024