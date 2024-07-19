Menu
NZ's climate change ambassador Kay Harrison resigns

Kay Harrison was NZ's climate change ambassador for five years. (Image: MFAT)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
New Zealand’s climate change ambassador, Kay Harrison, has resigned amid a wave of climate policy announcements.A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said Harrison resigned as climate change ambassador on July 12 after being in the role for five years. “A decision on a replacement has not yet been made,” the spokesperson said.NZ's climate change ambassador represents the country at international climate change negotiations, global summits, and meetings.Harrison did not respond to requests for...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, July 19
The Quiz Free

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Former Serepisos property on the block again

The Miramar site is being sold by receivers less than two years after its mortgagee sale.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Property

Analysts diverge on Ryman outlook

There is a gap of nearly $3 between Jarden and ForBarr's 12-month target prices.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
The case for military spending
Politics

NZ must boost defence and smart diplomacy to navigate rising global tensions – expert.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Gas contract for schools and hospitals ending with no replacement
Policy

No one is interested in supplying gas to govt agencies in a tight market.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Jul 2024
Bike store associated with former Green Party MP goes bust
News in Brief

The Newmarket store was run by the husband of Darleen Tana.

Staff reporters 17 Jul 2024
Up next on social investment, big data steals the show, and more...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 17 Jul 2024