Parliament adjourned until next week due to state of emergency

(Image: Depositphotos)

Leader of the house Grant Robertson says the plan for the week ahead at parliament has changed following the declaration of a national state of emergency. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people and property across much of the North Island,” he said in a statement.“Government ministers and MPs from all political parties will be focused on assisting their communities with the response, so the government is proposing to postpone this week’s sitting programme.”Parliament will be adjourned until Tue...