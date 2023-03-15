Menu
PollTracker: Labour hits the lead

Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
The Labour party is ahead of the National party in BusinessDesk's PollTracker for the first time in a year.PollTracker, a time-weighted moving average of all major political opinion polls, has Labour just ahead of National – 35% to 34%.It's the first time since March 2022 that National has not led in the average. Zooming inA closer look at recent developments shows that the resignation of Jacinda Ardern and the quick appointment of Chris Hipkins has worked for Labour.A series of polls have shown support for Labour in the mid...
Policy

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 10:27am
Policy

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
No deal for National's banking inquiry
Finance

No deal for National's banking inquiry

Labour MPs have reportedly blocked a select committee inquiry into the banking sector.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2023
Policy bonfire: episode 2
Policy

Policy bonfire: episode 2

Chris Hipkins has axed a second round of policy irritants from the election mix.

Jem Traylen 13 Mar 2023
Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government
Politics

Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 10 Mar 2023