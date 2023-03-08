Recalculating: government's transport funding u-turn

Transport Minister Michael Wood initially wanted emissions front and centre in the government policy statement on transport. (Image: Getty)

The Government has backed down over plans to put emissions reductions at the centre of its major transport funding document, but what does this mean? Some are worried 'resilient' is simply code for more roads and fewer cycleways and busways - climate change researcher Paul Callister, is one of them:“I’m really concerned about the flip-flopping at the moment around the government policy statement (GPS) … I do understand they’ve got to fix the roads, but it’s a real worry what they’re saying.&rdqu...