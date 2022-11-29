Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Reform political donations before we become like the US – report

Reform political donations before we become like the US – report
Researchers Lisa Marriott and Max Rashbrooke enjoy an appropriate snack at the launch of their Dough Nation report. (Image: Draper Cormack)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Having political parties rely on a small number of large donors is a danger to our democracy, according to researchers from Victoria University of Wellington.Their Dough Nation report calls for the system to be turned on its head, with the adoption of the Canadian approach of many small donors, stringent limits and capped tax rebates for party donations.The authors, Max Rashbrooke and Lisa Marriott, also said there needed to be better enforcement powers, lamenting there had only been one successful prosecution relating to electoral donations de...
Property

Discounted Kiwi shares offer a healthy yield

With Kiwi Property shares closing at 91c on Friday, their gross yield for a 33% taxpayer is 9.3%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Paying for power cuts floated as idea

The regulator is consulting on whether market rules need to change to get through periods of high demand.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: How NZ can warm up the new cold war

Post-pandemic revival of service exports to China is likely to be a long and winding road.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Politics

Public sector

Act party wants to 'demolish' work visa rules

It says bureaucratic visa rules should be replaced by demand-based pricing.

Jem Traylen 24 Nov 2022
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2022
Law & Regulation

MPs sit under urgency

The government put up 25 bills it wants to make progress on and says, if necessary, the house will sit into Saturday.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2022
Law & Regulation

Pokies changes to target problem gambling

Pubs and hotels with pokie machines will be affected, but not casinos.

Riley Kennedy 18 Nov 2022