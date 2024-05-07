Menu
Review of 'out of control' foreign ministry IT project set to be released

Installing Windows and Teams is proving an expensive exercise. (Image: Microsoft)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 07 May 2024
A PwC report will be released this week on a major Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) information technology project that industry sources say is “out of control” and the ministry acknowledges has more than doubled in cost.However, the final released report will likely differ from a controversial draft version that BusinessDesk understands levelled many criticisms around governance and cost-tracking on the project.The department has already acknowledged the budget for the project has blown out from $13.5 million when it wa...
Willis pledges fiscal discipline with caveats
Budget allowances will be binding unless ...

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Paul McBeth: Banking on the price of stability

Competition has a cost that some might not be willing to pay.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Propel Funeral Services snaps up another four businesses

The total cost is around A$12 million. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Willis pledges fiscal discipline with caveats
Budget allowances will be binding unless ...

Jem Traylen 5:00am
NZ and UAE to hold trade deal talks
New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are to begin negotiations on a trade agreement, trade minister Todd McClay said.The announcement came after McClay met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi in Dubai.The decision to hold formal tra...

Staff reporters 5:00am
OECD tells NZ to get its books in order
The government needs to earn more and spend less. 

Jem Traylen 06 May 2024
Giving bureaucratic sludge the nudge
We’ve been a little slow to jump on the behavioural bandwagon.

Jem Traylen 06 May 2024