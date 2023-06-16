Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Stuart Nash cleared in cabinet report

Stuart Nash cleared in cabinet report
The report into ex-police minister Stuart Nash didn’t identify any extra damning evidence. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
The report into ex-police minister Stuart Nash didn’t identify any extra damning evidence in his ministerial communications with donors – other than the breach that led to his dismissal.Nash found himself in hot water earlier this year when it was revealed he’d emailed business figures detailing arguments around the cabinet table over a decision he disagreed with.Cabinet secretary Rachel Hayward said she didn’t find any more instances where Nash had shared information with declared donors in a manner that was “inco...
Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation
Law & Regulation

Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation

Supermarkets and the health ministry will be mulling the impact of the court ruling.

Staff reporters 1:58pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi

Is NZ Rugby launching a direct-to-consumer streaming business?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi
Infrastructure

Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei

A company with 25 next-gen seagliders on order has signed an MOU with Northport.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei

More Politics

Govt announces draft tourism environment plan
Policy

Govt announces draft tourism environment plan

The plan will have an “essential role” in reversing biodiversity decline.

Staff reporters 9:03am
Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
Primary Sector

Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't

The party released its agricultural policy at day two of Fieldays.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jun 2023
Wellington comes to Fieldays 2023
Primary Sector

Wellington comes to Fieldays 2023

He Waka Eke Noa was the hot topic for much of day one.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 15 Jun 2023
Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'
Primary Sector

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'

The prime minister also ruled out a much-speculated fertiliser tax.

Riley Kennedy 14 Jun 2023