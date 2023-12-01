Menu
The big media issues facing the new government
Media and communications minister Melissa Lee. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
There wasn’t a single mention of the media in the coalition agreements between National and its government partners Act and New Zealand First, but the sector won’t be easy to ignore over the next three years.The first week of the new government has already embroiled the nation’s leaders in a media storm after deputy prime minister Winston Peters called the covid-era $55 million Public Interest Journalism Fund a “bribe” for favourable coverage.Peters’s unfounded comments inadvertently drew attention to some of...
