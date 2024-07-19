Menu
The case for military spending, the 'half-destroyed' rules-based order and a dire warning for NZ

There is an arms race going on in the Asia-Pacific region, Yves Tiberghien says. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
An international expert on East Asian affairs believes it would be “suicidal” for New Zealand to decouple from China too quickly.Yves Tiberghien, a senior fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, a professor of political science and the Konwakai chair in Japanese research at the University of British Columbia, told BusinessDesk the rules-based order is “half-destroyed already” and we need to increase defence spending in preparation for a global environment in which things could get much worse.What is the cause of...
