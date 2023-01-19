Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Prime minister Ardern says she no longer has the necessary gas in the tank. (Image: Getty)

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation took the country by surprise. “It was a bit of a shock, one out of the blue,” said Federated Farmers' president, Andrew Hoggard. Ardern announced she will resign as prime minister no later than Feb 7 and step down as leader of the Labour party. “Like John Key, she decided to go out on top and if the gas tank is empty, the gas tank is empty”.In December 2016, then National party prime minister, John Key, announced he was quitting well ahead of the 2017 electi...