Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation
Prime minister Ardern says she no longer has the necessary gas in the tank. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation took the country by surprise. “It was a bit of a shock, one out of the blue,” said Federated Farmers' president, Andrew Hoggard. Ardern announced she will resign as prime minister no later than Feb 7 and step down as leader of the Labour party. “Like John Key, she decided to go out on top and if the gas tank is empty, the gas tank is empty”.In December 2016, then National party prime minister, John Key, announced he was quitting well ahead of the 2017 electi...
Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

A vote for a new leader will be held in three days, the PM said in her speech today.

Staff reporters 1:37pm
Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am
Pattrick Smellie: Election 2023: let the shadow boxing commence

The two major parties have somehow ended up both holding their new year caucus retreats in the same town, on the same day. 

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am