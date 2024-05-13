Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

TVNZ lags behind its commercial peers, urgent Treasury paper warns

TVNZ lags behind its commercial peers, urgent Treasury paper warns
(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 13 May 2024
TVNZ’s commercial performance “lags behind” its transtasman peers, a Treasury report has found.The paper, drafted for associate finance minister David Seymour, reveals that the commercially funded, government-owned broadcaster compares unfavourably on “several key metrics” to rivals and peers, including NZME, Sky, and Australia’s Nine Entertainment.The Treasury report was drafted urgently in March following the decision by Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) to close Newshub, first announced in February and confirmed...
SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips
Technology

SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips

The world’s biggest startup fund has seen its US-listed portfolio shrink.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight

For more than a year, the central bank has expected slowing rent increases to show up.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight
Infrastructure

Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

The Treasury CEO says the Crown has a record pipeline of projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

More Politics

Interest rates: the govt's medicine might be hard to swallow
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Interest rates: the govt's medicine might be hard to swallow

Decision-makers seem to be getting more nervous, not less.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail
Infrastructure

South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail

Last government agreed to provide extra $750m for the ferry project, released docs show.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2024
Business backs climate resilience inquiry
Policy

Business backs climate resilience inquiry

The spirit of James Shaw lives on.

Jem Traylen 10 May 2024
Supercharging social housing
Politics Business of social housing

Supercharging social housing

Is this the moment to bring together social housing and social investment?

Nikitin Sallee 09 May 2024