Warp speed ahead? Not without space licences, says MBIE

Warp speed ahead? Not without space licences, says MBIE
Peter Beck's RocketLab is the only company in NZ with a space launch licence. (Image: RocketLab)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
The government ministry responsible for space has revealed it can't issue new launch licences.  In a briefing to the incoming minister of space, Judith Collins, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said it does not have enough personnel to examine applications properly. And according to the briefing document, getting the right staff or contractors would require more money.The revelation potentially throws a spanner in the works of National’s ambitious plans for the space industry, which include creating...
Infrastructure

Public support for usage-based water charging

A new survey asks 'what's fair?' when paying for infrastructure. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Public support for usage-based water charging
Infrastructure

'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned

Road cones and other requirements are adding material costs to projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned

More Politics

Green party co-leader James Shaw resigns
News in Brief

Green party co-leader James Shaw resigns

Shaw has been in the job for nearly nine years. 

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2024
Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey
Policy

Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey

Public services need a 'learning loop' with their customers, say experts.

Jem Traylen 29 Jan 2024
Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?
Policy

Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 24 Jan 2024
NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict
Politics

NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict

NZ will send a six-member defence force team to the Middle East to combat Houthi attacks.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2024