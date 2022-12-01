Wayne Brown takes a $130m razor to council books

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is seeking savings to try and bridge a forecast $295m hole. (Image: NZME)

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has identified $130 million in savings across the council and its council-controlled organisations (CCOs). Brown has repeatedly warned of a coming financial storm, referring to rising interest rates and the high inflationary environment. On Thursday, his office put out a press release about the upcoming mayoral budget proposal for 2023-24, saying it would seek record savings of $130 million to help bridge a forecast $295m hole. The proposal seeks savings from the council, Auckland Transport, economic de...