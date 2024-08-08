Menu
75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

The company's plant in Ōamaru bears the name of its trading subsidiary. (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 08 Aug 2024
Roughly 75 jobs will be cut at BX Foods’ processing plant.The original proposal was to slash 100 jobs from the Chinese-owned North Otago plant.The processor is part of Binxi Group, founded 20 years ago in the Chinese city of Harbin.A plan to cut the number of workers was announced late last month, and staff were told there was a financial need to reduce the plant's operational costs.The consultation was initially planned to end on Monday but was pushed out by two days. On Wednesday, a meeting to announce the final plan was held a...
World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps
The Nikkei has led Asian and European share markets higher.

AAP 7:45am
Cathay Pacific to spend billions on new Airbus jets

The airline's net profit in the first six months fell 15% from a year earlier.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Battle over Du Val begins

Interim receivership is only a stop-gap measure to preserve assets, experts say.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Manufacturers call for 'urgent' Govt help with 'energy crisis'
High energy prices are undermining the competitiveness of the sector, ministers told.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Proposal to close Penrose paper mill as high energy costs bite
Oji Fibre Solutions is the latest company to cite the impact of high energy costs.

Oliver Lewis 07 Aug 2024
Global dairy prices continue their rebound
It was a mixed auction across the board.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2024
Minister wants infant formula standard developed quickly
Cabinet agreed to opt out of the joint standards with Australia this week.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2024