Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

A2 says Synlait's "full and on time performance" fell below the level required for it to maintain its exclusive rights. (Image: Synlait)
Staff reporters
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
Synlait Milk says it's considering A2 Milk Company's cancellation notice of its exclusive manufacturing and supply rights of milk formula products destined for the local, Chinese and Australian markets.A2 gave notice that it was cancelling the agreement after market close on Sept 15, saying Synlait's "full and on time performance" fell below the level required for Synlait to maintain its exclusive rights – and in relation to its English label infant milk formula (IMF) product, a2 Platinum.In a statement to the NZ sto...
PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'
Economy

PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

Negative business sentiment dominated by election, adverse economy.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Tourism

Report reveals peak in Queenstown hotel prices

Visitors to the winter playground fork out 28% more than before the pandemic.

Brent Melville 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 18, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Brown: opportunities aplenty in India
Primary Sector

Brown: opportunities aplenty in India

Wayne Brown has returned from India wanting to wake up local businesses to its potential.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Chinese-owned BX Foods fails to file accounts on time
Finance

Chinese-owned BX Foods fails to file accounts on time

The most recent accounts available are for the 12 months to Dec 21.

Riley Kennedy 15 Sep 2023
More workers promised under Nat’s primary sector policy
Primary Sector

More workers promised under Nat’s primary sector policy

A National government would double the number of seasonal workers.

Staff reporters 14 Sep 2023
Red meat prices squeezed
Primary Sector

Red meat prices squeezed

Like dairy, red meat prices have been under pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 14 Sep 2023