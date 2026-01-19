Abbott Laboratories: Who is the newcomer to Pōkeno?

Synlait Milk's Pōkeno site will soon be Abbott Laboratories. (Image: Supplied)

The $307 million price tag for its North Island operations might have been so material to Synlait Milk that it required a shareholder vote, but it isn’t even a drop in the bucket for the United States company about to become its owner.For comparison, Synlait’s market capitalisation of around $380m is about 0.18% of New York-listed Abbott Laboratories’ roughly US$217 billion (NZ$377b) market cap.Abbott was seen as the most likely buyer for the North Island operations, given that it had been Synlait’s major customer in the...