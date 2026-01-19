Menu
Abbott Laboratories: Who is the newcomer to Pōkeno?

Synlait Milk's Pōkeno site will soon be Abbott Laboratories. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
The $307 million price tag for its North Island operations might have been so material to Synlait Milk that it required a shareholder vote, but it isn’t even a drop in the bucket for the United States company about to become its owner.For comparison, Synlait’s market capitalisation of around $380m is about 0.18% of New York-listed Abbott Laboratories’ roughly US$217 billion (NZ$377b) market cap.Abbott was seen as the most likely buyer for the North Island operations, given that it had been Synlait’s major customer in the...
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
