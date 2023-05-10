Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Andrew Hoggard. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 10 May 2023
Securing Andrew Hoggard as a candidate is an “absolute coup” for the Act party and puts them in a good position to attract the rural vote, a political commentator says.On Tuesday morning, the Manawatū dairy farmer announced he was standing down as president of Federated Farmers two months before his three-year term was due to end.A couple of hours later, shortly after lunchtime, he was on Newstalk ZB’s The Country announcing his next move: standing for Act, which he'd been a member of since 2019.Speculation was rife among...
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 1:52pm
KiwiSaver

Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise

Returns ranged from 2.9% for the conservative category to 5.6% for aggressive.

Ella Somers 1:00pm
Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

More Primary Sector

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game
Primary Sector Profile

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

“I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," says Kate Acland.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 09 May 2023
Andrew Hoggard to stand for Act
Primary Sector

Andrew Hoggard to stand for Act

He will stand for the party in the Rangitikei seat.

Riley Kennedy 09 May 2023