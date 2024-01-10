Menu
Primary Sector

Act wants completely new GMO legislation

Parmjeet Parmar wants to overhaul New Zealand's genetic engineering rules.
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
The Act party wants to overhaul the rules for genetic engineering and ensure they remain fit for purpose over the long term by regulating biotechnological outcomes rather than techniques."We want to make sure that the legislation will be fit for purpose not just for now but takes that long-term view into consideration and also the pace of development of this technology," said Act's research, science and innovation spokesperson, former John Key era National party MP Parmjeet Parmar.She served as the research, science and techno...
Government commits to national ticketing solution
Government commits to national ticketing solution

Canterbury remains on track to be the first region to get the new payment system.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability

The dairy company aims to one day have a 'net positive' environmental impact.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
‘Derisking’ China-reliant supply chains is creating new risks

The US and Chinese economies' relationship is more complicated, and worrying.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
