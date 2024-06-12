Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Agri sector doesn’t want a repeat of HWEN

Agri sector doesn’t want a repeat of HWEN
A government announcement has brought the long-awaited end to HWEN. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 12 Jun 2024
The government’s confirmation agriculture will stay out of the emissions trading scheme has been welcomed by the sector organisations that will be part of its new pastoral-based group.But some don’t want a repeat of the now-disestablished He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN).Yesterday, agriculture minister Todd McClay confirmed legislation will be introduced this month so agriculture won’t enter the emissions trading scheme (ETS) at the start of next year.While cabinet would formally kill off HWEN, a new group focused on pastoral farming wo...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
The NZ startup fizzing up the irrigation industry
Technology

The NZ startup fizzing up the irrigation industry

Nanobubble Agritech is fundraising as it starts to push commercial sales of its tech.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told
Transport

AT CEO Dean Kimpton may seek contract extension

AT board is having constructive conversations with Kimpton, chair says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
AT CEO Dean Kimpton may seek contract extension

More Primary Sector

Biosecurity remains top priority
Primary Sector

Biosecurity remains top priority

More than 150 food and fibre industry leaders contribute to annual agribusiness report.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Govt confirms Ag won't enter ETS, sets up new pastoral group
Primary Sector

Govt confirms Ag won't enter ETS, sets up new pastoral group

It will also chip an extra $50m into the NZ Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jun 2024
Receivers aim to have Cloudy Bay Clams sale done by end of month
Primary Sector

Receivers aim to have Cloudy Bay Clams sale done by end of month

It went into receivership in April.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jun 2024
Tractor retailer Norwood facing 'material uncertainty' after losing long-held deal
Primary Sector

Tractor retailer Norwood facing 'material uncertainty' after losing long-held deal

But it believes two new deals will 'substantially replace' the lost sales.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jun 2024