Primary Sector

All options 'on the table' over Crown Irrigation's future, ag minister says

All options 'on the table' over Crown Irrigation's future, ag minister says
The first dispersing valve releasing water from the reservoir behind the Waimea Community Dam. (Image: Waimea Water)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 08 Mar 2024
Agriculture minister Todd McClay says any revival of Crown Irrigation Investments hasn’t been decided on yet, but “all options remain on the table”.The crown entity, set up by the previous National government as a financier for irrigation schemes, transitioned to investment management after the Labour-led coalition agreed to stop funding large-scale schemes.After the decision by the cabinet in 2018, Crown Irrigation Investments (CIIL) had to manage the loans it issued to the Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company (KDIC) in North Ot...
