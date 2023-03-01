Menu
Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

Staff reporters
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Allied Farmers has posted a net profit before tax of just over $2 million for the six months to the end of December.The listed agri-investment company, which has a 67% stake in livestock brokers New Zealand Farmers Livestock (NZFL) and holds 50% of the management partnership behind listed NZ Rural Land Company, reported its half year results this morning, which saw its net-profit come in 46% higher than the previous comparable period.Allied Farmers put the higher results down to record contribution from Farmers Meat Export Limited – a sub...
Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Vista posts $20.9m annual loss

Vista Group’s annual recurring revenue was up 38% in 2022.

Jenny Ruth 10:15am

