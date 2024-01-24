Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead

Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead
A historical image of gold mining at Waiutu, near the site of the new Reefton mine. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
A second new South Island gold mine development has been all but confirmed near Reefton, at the Snowy River Project owned by Australian-registered Federation Mining.The company is exercising its option to purchase the development rights to Snowy River, previously known as the Blackwater mine, for US$30 million (NZ$49.4m) from Australian securities exchange-listed gold miner OceanaGold.It will use proceeds of an asset sale last year to fund that option and is in advanced discussions to raise an additional $100m to develop a gold mine for which i...
Live by the index
Opinion

David Chaplin: Live by the index

In the battle of the index wars, the US leads the pack.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned

December marked the highest trading volumes in platform’s six-year history. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned
Sustainable Finance

EU sustainability laws show NZ companies can't be complacent

The EU has just banned generic 'eco' and 'green' labelling.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
EU sustainability laws show NZ companies can't be complacent

More Primary Sector

BNZ appoints receivers to farming operation
Finance

BNZ appoints receivers to farming operation

Dairy operation falls foul of scheme introduced by the former Labour government.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson stepping down
Primary Sector

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson stepping down

Mathieson has been with Zespri for 21 years, including seven years as CEO.

Rebecca Howard 23 Jan 2024
Jarden lifts NZ Rural Land target price after new Aussie fund deal
Primary Sector

Jarden lifts NZ Rural Land target price after new Aussie fund deal

Another capital raise on the cards?

Riley Kennedy 23 Jan 2024
New chair for Silver Fern Farms
Primary Sector

New chair for Silver Fern Farms

Nominations are now open for farmer-elected positions. 

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024