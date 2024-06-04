Menu
Anzco Foods gets $28m compensation for M Bovis feedlot cull

Anzco Foods gets $28m compensation for M Bovis feedlot cull
Anzco Foods CEO Peter Conley. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 04 Jun 2024
Anzco Foods has received $28 million in compensation after depopulating its Mid Canterbury feedlot because of Mycoplasma bovis.The Japanese-owned meat company reported a profit after tax of $44.4m for the 12 months to the end of December last year.While that was down 60% compared to the year prior, it is one of the only meat companies to report a profit with a weak red meat market hitting bottom lines.It issued its results via a press release last month and the company’s full financial accounts for the 12 months were released on the Compa...
