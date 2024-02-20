Menu
Primary Sector

Beef & Lamb NZ directors could be in for a pay rise

Beef & Lamb NZ directors could be in for a pay rise
BLNZ chair Kate Acland. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 20 Feb 2024
Beef and Lamb New Zealand’s directors could be in for a pay rise, asking its levy-payers to vote on a “catch-up” year for its board fees.The industry body’s pool for director fees is around $401,500 a year. But there is a proposal to increase that by roughly 9% to $475,000.If passed, it will increase the fee for chair Kate Acland from $76,220 to $90,000. Each director would also get an increase from $38,110 to $45,000.It’s one of several resolutions, and farmer remits the industry body’s farmers will vote on...
Pāmu reports $3m half-year profit, blaming weak milk, lamb prices
Finance

Pāmu reports $3m half-year profit, blaming weak milk, lamb prices

But it has upgraded its outlook.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Markets

Contact Energy thinks it knows where power prices are going

Higher costs of bulding new electricity generation are the main driver.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Contact Energy thinks it knows where power prices are going
World

These teenagers know more about investing than you do

Custodial investment accounts for minors have surged in popularity.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
These teenagers know more about investing than you do

Fonterra merging Australian and NZ Brands businesses
Primary Sector

Fonterra merging Australian and NZ Brands businesses

The two will become Fonterra Oceania.

Riley Kennedy 19 Feb 2024
Why a2 milk is targeting China's 'Instagram on steroids'
Primary Sector

Why a2 milk is targeting China's 'Instagram on steroids'

a2 will spend a record $136.7 million on marketing. Here's where it's going.

Rebecca Stevenson 19 Feb 2024
a2 Milk's 1H result ahead of expectations
Primary Sector

a2 Milk's 1H result ahead of expectations

a2 Milk has lifted its first-half net profit by 15.6% to $85.3 million. 

Staff reporters 19 Feb 2024