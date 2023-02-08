Menu
Beef + Lamb NZ: is new PM taking agriculture seriously?
Beef + Lamb New Zealand's chief executive, Sam McIvor. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor wants to know how seriously new prime minister Chris Hipkins is taking agriculture.McIvor told BusinessDesk that he would be interested to hear Hipkins' view on agriculture and whether he is going to "continue to restrict agriculture growing and contributing through poorly formed regulations and legislation".The agriculture sector has faced a raft of regulatory changes over the past few years, largely around environmental compliance and emissions trading.  Beef + Lamb NZ and...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 5:02am

