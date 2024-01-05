Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga
The ageing vessel was carrying logs from China Forestry Group Corporation NZ when it lost its rudder. (Image: Kiwi Does Stuff, Facebook screenshot)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 05 Jan 2024
Five months after it lost its rudder, triggering maritime investigations and a commercial dispute over its cargo of logs, the Achilles Bulker has finally left Port of Tauranga.The ageing bulk carrier, which has been shuffled between berths since July 24, departed the port on Thursday, towed by the Vallianz Prestige. According to the Port of Tauranga website, the two ships were en route to the Chinese city of Zhoushan. However, Marine Traffic, a ship tracking website, said the next port of call was in Indonesia.After the mishap with its rud...
Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA
Markets

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA

NZSA boss says nothing surprises him anymore about Good Spirits after debt default.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

Ross Asset Management's liquidation finally wrapped after almost a decade.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff
Primary Sector Free

Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

The mineral mining company's share price rallied through December.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

More Primary Sector

Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board
Primary Sector Free

Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

The mineral mining company's share price rallied through December.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture
Primary Sector

Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture

A scientist adept at business and commerce, a kind man who always said thank you.

Rebecca Stevenson 04 Jan 2024
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 03 Jan 2024
Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions
Primary Sector

Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions

You can't manage what you don't measure. 

Paul McBeth 03 Jan 2024