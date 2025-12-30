Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: The state of NZ’s red meat sector

Rare Returns looks at the state of the sector from paddock to processor. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 30 Dec 2025
This article was originally published on October 12, 2025. New Zealand’s red meat sector is riding a wave of improved farmgate prices and renewed farmer confidence; however, structural challenges, including falling livestock numbers and processor inefficiencies, are forcing a reckoning. In this series, Riley Kennedy looks at the state of the sector from paddock to processor. Driving through Wairarapa on a clear spring day in mid-September, it’s easy to see why NZ’s red meat is held in such high regard overseas. Fresh gras...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
More Primary Sector

Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM
Primary Sector

Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM

Rachel Emere Taulelei's governance and board roles span several industries.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
Agribusiness leaders recognised in New Year Honours
Primary Sector

Agribusiness leaders recognised in New Year Honours

Royal awards acknowledge services to the rural sector.

Riley Kennedy 31 Dec 2025
Boardroom battles, billion-dollar deals: NZ agribusiness's year
Primary Sector

Boardroom battles, billion-dollar deals: NZ agribusiness's year

The five big moments that captured the sector’s attention in 2025.

Riley Kennedy 30 Dec 2025
ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal
Primary Sector

ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal

The regulator fears the merged firm could lift carpet prices for Kiwi buyers.

Jaime Lyth 24 Dec 2025