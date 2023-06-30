Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet
Non tariff barriers are also key says DCANZ. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
A United States bipartisan bill that looks to remove a 17.5% import tariff on baby formula is positive but not a silver bullet, the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand says. DCANZ'S executive director, Kimberly Crewther, told BusinessDesk that removing non-tariff barriers to trade will be as important as removing the tariffs, if the US is to build a more resilient infant formula market.On June 1, four US politicians introduced the bipartisan bill to “permanently waive tariffs and ease trade barriers on infant formula"...
Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Technology

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’

Plus, Ernest Rutherford, NZ wine, and the absurdity of scientific racism.

Ben Moore 12:36pm
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’
Editor's Picks

The doctors who are not getting hired

Some doctors graduating from NZ medical schools not being even considered for employment.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:23pm
The doctors who are not getting hired

More Primary Sector

NZ sheep milk company signs 'strategic cooperation' in China
Primary Sector

NZ sheep milk company signs 'strategic cooperation' in China

Spring Sheep Milk Co, a New Zealand sheep milk firm, has signed a deal with Shenzhen Neptunus Food, a subsidiary of the Chinese pharmaceutical company, Shenzhen Neptunus Group.Prime minister Chris Hipkins attended the ceremony where the agreement was officially signed in Beijing...

Staff reporters 12:03pm
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 29 Jun 2023
Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure
Finance

Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure

The farming operation owes more than $25m to the Bank of New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023
Fonterra seeks mega-power deal to decarbonise
Primary Sector

Fonterra seeks mega-power deal to decarbonise

Fonterra is kicking the tyres on an NZ Steel-style decarbonisation deal with the govt.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Jun 2023