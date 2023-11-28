Menu
Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild
Bremworth’s plant in Napier. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
The future of New Zealand stock exchange-listed Bremworth’s plant in Napier remains uncertain, but company executives didn’t rule out a rebuild at Monday’s annual general meeting.“Our objective in all of this is to ensure we preserve optionality, or to keep all of our options available, to maximise value for the business in relation to a possible repair and rebuild of the Napier plant and the extent to which our yarn supply from other sources can play a role,” chair George Adams said.The Napier facility was taken o...
