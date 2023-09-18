Menu
Brown: opportunities aplenty in India

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants NZ businesses to seize the opportunity India offers. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
After his trip to India, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he wants to wake local businesses up to the opportunities the massive market represents. He’s also keen to explore how Indian businesses, in particular IT providers, could help Auckland council minimise its costs.Brown travelled to India in late August as part of a trade delegation alongside the India New Zealand Business Council and others. He spent a week in the country, exploring Delhi and Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka state and the national tech hub.In an in...
