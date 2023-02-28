Menu
Primary Sector

Building a circular 'bioeconomy' needs big changes

The PM's chief science adviser Juliet Gerrard (second from right) addresses the Scion forum in Wellington. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
New Zealand needs a “circular economy” based on biology, not fossil fuels, but would have to completely upend its economic system and values to get there, a forum in Wellington heard last week.The symposium, “Transition to a Circular Bioeconomy” was run by Scion, the crown research institute tasked with research and technology development in the forestry and biomaterial sectors.A circular economy is generally based on the reuse, repair and refurbishment of materials and waste in a sustainable way as opposed to a linear e...
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate pieces

Tower has concerns about who should pay when it comes to managed retreat.

Ella Somers 2:20pm
Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Growth in reverse mortgage lending led a 10.1% growth in receivables.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm

