Primary Sector

BX Foods faces Overseas Investment Office probe for potential consent breach
The company's plant in Oamaru bears the name of its trading subsidiary. (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 29 Jul 2024
The Overseas Investment Office is investigating whether embattled BX Foods has breached conditions on one of its consents. The inquiry came after the Chinese-owned North Otago meat company confirmed it was looking at cutting staff numbers.The processor is part of the Binxi Group, founded 20 years ago in the Chinese city of Harbin.Nearly 10 years ago, the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) gave the group clearance to buy its site outside Oamaru from Lean Meats for $5 million.In 2017, the company attempted to take over Blue Sky Meats. It still...
