Primary Sector

Campbell Parker: The former banker turned DairyNZ CEO
Campbell Parker has been at DairyNZ since October last year. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Campbell Parker is sharpening DairyNZ’s focus.Initially, when the job of leading the organisation came up, he wasn’t keen. But given the former banker’s two key passions are agriculture and leadership, the more he thought about it the more he believed it would be the perfect fit. In October last year, Parker took over as chief executive from Tim Mackle, who is now Zespri’s head of global quality and held DairyNZ’s top job since its formation in 2008.The levy-funded group was set up to invest in research,...
More Primary Sector

High risk of bird flu says biosecurity minister
Primary Sector

High risk of bird flu says biosecurity minister

Hoggard is less concerned about the risk to dairy cattle. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Jun 2024
Inventory glut hitting NZ Merino’s bottom line
Primary Sector

Inventory glut hitting NZ Merino’s bottom line

But it is confident in the next financial year.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jun 2024
Leadership changes on Fonterra's management team
Primary Sector

Leadership changes on Fonterra's management team

CEO Miles Hurrell says its to help lead co-op potential consumer divestment.

Riley Kennedy 20 Jun 2024
Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%

Skim milk powder prices increased, however.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2024